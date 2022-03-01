McAdam LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$53.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

