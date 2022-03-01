MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

MBIA stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,547. The stock has a market cap of $670.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54. MBIA has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MBIA by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MBIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 735.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

