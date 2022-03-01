Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $422,993.72 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $422,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matson stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.51. 708,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $112.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

