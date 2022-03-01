Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Atomera stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

