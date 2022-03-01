Marshall Wace LLP Sells 12,887 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $416.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

SilverBow Resources Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

