Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 224.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eneti were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

