Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 106,573 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.
Shares of BBEU opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.
