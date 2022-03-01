Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sonos by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

