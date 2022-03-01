Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Del Taco Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

