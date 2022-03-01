Marshall Wace LLP Invests $826,000 in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrico Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.