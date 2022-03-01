Marshall Wace LLP Invests $826,000 in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RICO opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.
Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
