Marshall Wace LLP Invests $789,000 in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Del Taco Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 216.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.