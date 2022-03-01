Marshall Wace LLP Has $889,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.