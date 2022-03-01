Marshall Wace LLP Has $771,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,255 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

