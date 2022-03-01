Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

