Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0305 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $22.46 million and $18.68 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.