ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

