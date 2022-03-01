Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,029% compared to the typical volume of 886 put options.

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,884. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

