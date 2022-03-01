Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 53,572 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $30,140,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

AvePoint Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.