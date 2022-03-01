Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 53,572 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $30,140,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
AVPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
