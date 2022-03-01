Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 17,900 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 108,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 228,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

