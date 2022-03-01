Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 17,900 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 108,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 32,685 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 228,407 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.70.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
Green Plains Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
