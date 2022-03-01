Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Denbury were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 265,220 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE:DEN opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 3.42.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.