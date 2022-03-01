Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

