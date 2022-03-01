Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.64 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.