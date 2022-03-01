Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. 500,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

