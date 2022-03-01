Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

