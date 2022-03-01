Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.27 on Tuesday, reaching $595.51. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $609.17 and a 200-day moving average of $681.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

