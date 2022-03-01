Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $178,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 80,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.54.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

