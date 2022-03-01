Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 51,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,103. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.