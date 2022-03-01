Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $15.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,257. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

