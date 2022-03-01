Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 401,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 498,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

