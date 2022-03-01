Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Invests $125,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 195,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

