Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $403,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,717,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. 47,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,020. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

