MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $25.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 43,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,026. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.90 and a beta of 1.19.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.