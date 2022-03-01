Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,794. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

