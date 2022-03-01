Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LL Flooring Holdings Inc. provides specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring. The company’s selection includes waterproof vinyl plank, hybrid resilient flooring, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork. LL Flooring Holdings Inc., formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Shares of LL opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $467.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

