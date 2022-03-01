Lua Swap Price Hits $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

