LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,134 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.