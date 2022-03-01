LPL Financial LLC Purchases 45,862 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

