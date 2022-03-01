LPL Financial LLC Purchases 132,605 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,704,000.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

