LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45.

