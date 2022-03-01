LPL Financial LLC Buys 33,410 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 67,011 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

