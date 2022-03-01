LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $113,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.