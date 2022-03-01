Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

