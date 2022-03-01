Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 41.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

RIDE opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $494.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

