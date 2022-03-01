Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

