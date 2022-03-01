Loop Capital Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.28, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.