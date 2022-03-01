Loop Capital Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $23.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

LPSN stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

