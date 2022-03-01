Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has $467.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.02.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $433.80 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $433.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.