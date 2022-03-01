Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $17.46 on Tuesday, reaching $451.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $433.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.02.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

