Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.30.

TSE L opened at C$98.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$61.59 and a 12-month high of C$105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,678 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

