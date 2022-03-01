LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVOX opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

